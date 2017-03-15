Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russian interventions in other people’s elections: A brief history

The Conversation

15 Mar 2017 at 08:53 ET                   

By Eric Lohr, Professor of Russian History, American University. Demonstrators against Russian military actions in Ukraine rally in New York, March 2, 2014. AP Photo/John Minchillo In the last nine years, Russia has invaded its neighbor Georgia, annexed the Ukrainian province of Crimea, supported rebels in Eastern Ukraine and interfered in the U.S. presidential election. The…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Why is it taking so long?’: Lindsey Graham calls out Trump for delay in providing ‘wiretap’ proof
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+