Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 15 days after attending opposition protest
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 15 days in prison after being detained at a major opposition protest that he had organised. A Moscow court issued the verdict on Monday against Navalny for resisting police orders on Sunday when he walked to the protest in the Russian capital. Navalny, 40, posted a selfie…
