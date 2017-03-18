Russia’s long history of meddling in outside elections
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally appeared on The Conversation. In the last nine years, Russia has invaded its neighbor Georgia, annexed the Ukrainian province of Crimea, supported rebels in Eastern Ukraine and interfered in the U.S. presidential election. The U.S. and the European Union have imposed biting sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine. As a historian…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion