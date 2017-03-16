Quantcast

Ryan says Trump playing constructive role on healthcare

Reuters

16 Mar 2017 at 12:39 ET                   
U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to the media about the American Health Care Act at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is playing a constructive role in new health care legislation and helping bridge differences among congressional Republicans.

“This president is getting deeply involved,” Ryan said at a news briefing. “He is helping bridge gaps in our conference. He is a constructive force to help us get to a resolution so that we get consensus on how to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

(Reporting by David Morgan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

