San Francisco asks federal judge to block Trump order penalizing ‘sanctuary’ cities

Los Angeles Times

09 Mar 2017 at 07:42 ET                   
A cargo ship is seen passing under the Golden Gate Bridge (AFP)

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco asked a federal judge Wednesday to block President Donald Trump’s order threatening to strip federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities that bar police from enforcing immigration laws. The city followed Santa Clara County in asking U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick for a nationwide preliminary injunction against Trump’s executive order until…

