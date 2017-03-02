San Francisco passes ordinance preventing Trump’s Muslim registry
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a “landmark” ordinance Tuesday that would act against any attempt made by President Donald Trump to create a registry keeping track of Muslims in the U.S. The ordinance aimed at protecting San Francisco’s roughly 250,000 Muslim residents, particularly those who are undocumented, prevents the city from allocating any of its…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion