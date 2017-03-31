Sanders keeps spreading the progressive message
Sen. Bernie Sanders is continuing to spread the word of his “political revolution.” He’s scheduled for a series of sold-out speaking appearances in the Boston area Friday. It was also confirmed this week that Sanders, who was beaten to the Democratic presidential nomination by Hillary Clinton in 2016, will headline the second annual “People’s Summit,” a…
