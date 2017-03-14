Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Saudi Arabia’s all male ‘girls’ council’ promises change

International Business Times

14 Mar 2017 at 14:35 ET                   

Saudi Arabia introduced its new “girls’ council” over the weekend, pledging to promote women’s rights in the notoriously restrictive Gulf kingdom — however, footage of the event showed only men in attendance. The so-called Qassim Girls’ Council was created by Saudi Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud and his wife, Princess Abir bint Salman, who was…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Republicans are about to let telecoms sell your internet browsing history — for your ‘protection’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+