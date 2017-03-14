Saudi Arabia’s all male ‘girls’ council’ promises change
Saudi Arabia introduced its new “girls’ council” over the weekend, pledging to promote women’s rights in the notoriously restrictive Gulf kingdom — however, footage of the event showed only men in attendance. The so-called Qassim Girls’ Council was created by Saudi Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud and his wife, Princess Abir bint Salman, who was…
