Saudi King calls for more moderate Islam

International Business Times

03 Mar 2017 at 14:46 ET                   
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (AFP)

The king of Saudi Arabia called for a moderation of Islam as a counter to terrorism Thursday during a historic trip to Indonesia, home of the world’s largest Muslim population. The conservative reform and purist movement of Wahhabism, often referred to as Salafism, has long been the dominant strain of Islam in Saudi Arabia. But in…

