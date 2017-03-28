Schumer got into heated exchange with wealthy Trump supporter at New York restaurant: report

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly got into a heated exchange with a wealthy supporter of President Donald Trump at an Upper East Side restaurant this week.

Sources tell the New York Post that Schumer “caused a scene” when he became upset at Hilary Califano — the wife of former US secretary of health, education and welfare Joseph Califano, Jr. — over her decision to vote for Donald Trump this past fall.

“They are a highly respected couple, and Schumer made a scene, yelling, ‘She voted for Trump!’” one witness told the Post. “The Califanos left the restaurant, but Schumer followed them outside.”

Witnesses also told the Post that Schumer repeatedly called Trump a “liar” during his alleged tirade.

A Schumer spokesperson told the Post that witness accounts of his conversation with Califano were entirely overblown, however.

“[He] and his wife ate at the café on Sunday, engaging in unremarkable conversation with patrons who approached their table,” the spokesperson said. “There were no heated exchanges with ‎anyone.”