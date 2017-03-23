Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Schumer urges opposition to Gorsuch

Newsweek

23 Mar 2017 at 14:02 ET                   
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA (Gregory Hauenstein/Flickr)

Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s leading Democrat, on Thursday vowed to oppose President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, arguing the judge didn’t convince him during hearings that he’d be an independent check on the current White House. His comments came after Gorsuch completed about 20 hours of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘What a goddamn a**hole’: Internet slams GOP senator who joked about Trumpcare cutting mammogram coverage
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+