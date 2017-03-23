Schumer urges opposition to Gorsuch
Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s leading Democrat, on Thursday vowed to oppose President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, arguing the judge didn’t convince him during hearings that he’d be an independent check on the current White House. His comments came after Gorsuch completed about 20 hours of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol…
