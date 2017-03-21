Schwarzenegger rips Trump’s ratings in Twitter video
Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared to reignite his ongoing social media feud with President Donald Trump when he blasted his latest approval ratings on Twitter Tuesday morning, The Hill reported. The action movie star and now ex-host of “The Celebrity Apprentice” called out Trump’s 37 percent approval rating that Gallup released Saturday. It was by far the lowest…
