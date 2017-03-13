Quantcast

Schwarzenegger says he won’t run for Senate

German Press Agency

13 Mar 2017 at 08:26 ET                   
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Wikipedia)

Washington (dpa) – Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said Sunday he will not run for US Senate despite rumours that he was considering returning to politics. “I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through…

