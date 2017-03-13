Schwarzenegger says he won’t run for Senate
Washington (dpa) – Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said Sunday he will not run for US Senate despite rumours that he was considering returning to politics. “I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through…
