Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Scientists and Google DeepMind develop AI system that lip-reads better

International Business Times

17 Mar 2017 at 18:40 ET                   
Zipped lips (Shutterstock)

Scientists from the Oxford University along with Google’s DeepMind have developed an artificial intelligence system that can lip-read better than humans. The system was trained by thousands of hours of BBC news programs, the media outlet said Friday. The system, called “Watch, Attend and Spell,” can correctly lip-read 50 percent of silent speech correctly, while professional…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump voter ‘breaks up’ with Chicago citing ‘hate, bullying and intimidation’ by ‘intolerant’ left
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+