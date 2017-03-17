Scientists and Google DeepMind develop AI system that lip-reads better
Scientists from the Oxford University along with Google’s DeepMind have developed an artificial intelligence system that can lip-read better than humans. The system was trained by thousands of hours of BBC news programs, the media outlet said Friday. The system, called “Watch, Attend and Spell,” can correctly lip-read 50 percent of silent speech correctly, while professional…
