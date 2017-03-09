Scientists create new state of matter called ‘time crystals’
Scientists successfully created a new state of matter with the development of “time crystals.” The atoms inside the crystals remained in perpetual motion without any outside influence and didn’t lose any energy to the outside world, according to two studies published this week in the journal Nature. Two research teams, one at the University of Maryland…
