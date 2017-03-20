Scientists discover parts of earth’s original crust
Throughout its 4.5 billion-year history, the Earth’s crust — the thin outer layer of the planet — has been recycled several times, and most of the original crust has long been forced deep below the surface. The oldest portions of the crust that exist today are about 2.7 billion years old — much younger than the…
