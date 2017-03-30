Scientists discover unexpected behavior in creation of entangled photons
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Our intuitions about how things are, or should be, serve us well in our daily lives. But that’s only because in the macroscopic level of reality that we inhabit, we don’t have to deal with the weirdness and “spookiness” that emerges in the realm of subatomic particles. Entanglement is one of the many weird things that…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion