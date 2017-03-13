Scotland confirms request to hold referendum on independence after Brexit vote
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Monday she would request permission from U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to hold a referendum on Scottish independence after the U.K.’s parliament officially voted to exit the EU last year. Scotland, which has been a part of the U.K. for over three centuries, held a referendum in 2014 to determine…
