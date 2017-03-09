Scott Pruitt is a CO2 Truther
Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency says carbon emissions aren’t to blame for the greenhouse effect. On Thursday, during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Pruitt insisted that CO2 emission are not the primary cause of global warming. “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging…
