Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Scott Pruitt is a CO2 Truther

Newsweek

09 Mar 2017 at 23:06 ET                   
EPA head Scott Pruitt at CPAC (Screenshot)

Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency says carbon emissions aren’t to blame for the greenhouse effect. On Thursday, during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Pruitt insisted that CO2 emission are not the primary cause of global warming. “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Is the operation that Russia started during the campaign over?’: Maddow sounds the alarm on Trump-Russia ties
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+