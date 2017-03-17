Sean Hannity hints at drug use by Obama, Hawaii judge
Fox News’ Sean Hannity didn’t say Thursday that former President Barack Obama definitely did drugs with the Hawaii judge who blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban. But Hannity wasn’t ruling it out either. “By the way, this judge who issued the travel ban ruling is an Obama law school classmate,” Hannity said on his radio show,…
