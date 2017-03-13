Sean Spicer denies wiretapping means wiretapping: ‘The president said very clearly wiretapping in quotes’

Major Garrett speaks to Sean Spicer (Fox News/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested that President Donald Trump did not actually mean wiretapping when he accused President Barack Obama of “wiretapping” him in a recent tweet.

At Monday’s White House briefing, Spicer was asked if Trump would provide proof to Congress to back up his claim that accused Obama of “‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election.”

“I think if you look at the president’s tweet, he said very clearly — quote — wiretapping in quotes,” Spicer said, incorrectly adding that there had been “substantial information in several reports” to back up the president claim.

“The president was very clear in his tweet that it was wiretapping,” Spicer said, making an air quotes gesture. “That spans a whole host of options.”

In fact, President Trump specifically accused Obama of tapping “my phones” during the 2016 election.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

