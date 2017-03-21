‘Sean Spicer doesn’t believe Sean Spicer at this point’: Watch Angela Rye ridicule press secretary’s lies

CNN commentator Angela Rye -- (Screenshot)

CNN commentator Angela Rye was in rare form Monday night, accusing everyone in the White House of knowingly lying.

Host Don Lemon shared clips of then-candidate Trump criticizing President Obama for playing golf too much, before running Monday press conference footage of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defending Trump’s golf habits and why they differ from Obama’s.

“You saw him utilize this as an opportunity with Prime Minister Abe, to help foster deeper relationships in Southeast Asia, in Asia rather,” Spicer explained. “How you use the game of golf is something that he’s talked about.”

Asked to comment, Rye smirked before calling out members of the White House inner circle.

“That’s rich, Don, come on. Sean Spicer doesn’t believe Sean Spicer at this point,” Rye stated before rolling her eyes and adding, “His eyes were just like, ‘Just because you’re on the golf course, doesn’t mean you’re really golfing.'”

“It’s ridiculous, there’s nothing even to say here,” she continued. “We know that Donald Trump doesn’t believe the words that are coming out of his mouth. We know that Sean Spicer doesn’t believe the words comes out of his mouth. We know when Kellyanne Conway, even when she creates an artful term like ‘alternative facts,’ doesn’t believe the words coming out of her mouth. And the level of hypocrisy is frankly astonishing.”

