SEC nominee Clayton to get Senate panel vote April 4
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Wednesday it would vote next week on the nomination of Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
After the panel votes on April 4, Clayton would still need to be confirmed by the full U.S. Senate before he could be sworn in as SEC chairman.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
