Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

SEC nominee Clayton to get Senate panel vote April 4

Reuters

29 Mar 2017 at 14:18 ET                   
Jay Clayton. (cnbc.com)

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Wednesday it would vote next week on the nomination of Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

After the panel votes on April 4, Clayton would still need to be confirmed by the full U.S. Senate before he could be sworn in as SEC chairman.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Angela Rye opens fire on Sean Spicer: ‘He doesn’t get to be April Ryan’s daddy’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+