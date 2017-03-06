Quantcast

Sen. Franken wants Sessions back before committee to explain Russian contacts

Tribune Washington Bureau

06 Mar 2017 at 08:20 ET                   
Sen. Al Franken (MSNBC)

WASHINGTON—Attorney General Jeff Sessions should reappear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to explain his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., said Sunday. It was a question by Franken during Sessions’ confirmation hearing that elicited the then-nominee’s assertion that he had not met with any Russians during the presidential campaign, to which Sessions…

