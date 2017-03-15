Senate confirms Trump intelligence nominee Dan Coats

Senator Dan Coats (R-IN) stops to speak to the news media after a meeting at Trump Tower with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to confirm former Republican Senator Dan Coats to be President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence.

As senators continued to vote, the tally was 77-11 in favor of the popular former lawmaker, who also served as ambassador to Germany under former President George W. Bush. Fifty-one votes were required for confirmation.

