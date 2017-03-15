Senate confirms Trump intelligence nominee Dan Coats
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to confirm former Republican Senator Dan Coats to be President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence.
As senators continued to vote, the tally was 77-11 in favor of the popular former lawmaker, who also served as ambassador to Germany under former President George W. Bush. Fifty-one votes were required for confirmation.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
