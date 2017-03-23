Senate confirms Trump nominee to be Israel envoy
The U.S. Senate on Thursday narrowly confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to be ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, an outspoken bankruptcy lawyer aligned with the Israeli right.
The vote was 52 to 46, with almost every Senate Democrat voting against Friedman.
