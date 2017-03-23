Senate confirms Trump nominee to be Israel envoy

David Friedman prepares to testify before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The U.S. Senate on Thursday narrowly confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to be ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, an outspoken bankruptcy lawyer aligned with the Israeli right.

The vote was 52 to 46, with almost every Senate Democrat voting against Friedman.

