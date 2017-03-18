Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senate Democrats gear up to grill Labor Secretary nominee Acosta over plea deal for billionaire sex offender

McClatchy Washington Bureau

18 Mar 2017 at 07:20 ET                   
R. Alexander Acosta (Getty Images : Robert Sullivan)

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Friday signaled their intent to grill Labor Secretary nominee Alexander Acosta of Miami next week over his handling of a plea agreement given to a billionaire sex offender while Acosta served as south Florida’s top U.S. prosecutor. Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Just crazy’: Top NSA official ridicules Trump for British spying allegation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+