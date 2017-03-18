Senate Democrats gear up to grill Labor Secretary nominee Acosta over plea deal for billionaire sex offender
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Friday signaled their intent to grill Labor Secretary nominee Alexander Acosta of Miami next week over his handling of a plea agreement given to a billionaire sex offender while Acosta served as south Florida’s top U.S. prosecutor. Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion