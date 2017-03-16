Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senate intelligence committee leaders: no wiretap of Trump Tower

Reuters

16 Mar 2017 at 13:57 ET                   
Richard Burr appears on CBS (Youtube/screen grab)

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday they saw no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claim that the Obama administration tapped his phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016,” read a statement by Republican Chairman Richard Burr and Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
REVEALED: Mike Flynn accepted payments from Russian companies while he had top-secret security clearance
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+