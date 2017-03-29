Quantcast

Senate intelligence leaders pledge bipartisan Russia probe

Reuters

29 Mar 2017 at 15:33 ET                   
Richard Burr appears on CBS (Youtube/screen grab)

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee pledged on Wednesday that their investigation of Russian hacking of the 2016 U.S. campaign would be bipartisan.

Senator Richard Burr, the committee’s Republican chairman, said he has not coordinated at all with President Donald Trump’s White House on the scope of the panel’s Russia probe.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Additional reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

