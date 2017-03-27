Quantcast

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley wants to know who ordered Trump dossier

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 18:26 ET                   
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley Monday demanded the company that created an opposition research dossier on Donald Trump provide details on the former British spy who compiled the document and whoever ordered it. The unconfirmed information in the dossier reportedly has compromising information on Trump, including on his sexual escapades, financial dealings and alleged collusion…

