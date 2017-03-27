Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley wants to know who ordered Trump dossier
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley Monday demanded the company that created an opposition research dossier on Donald Trump provide details on the former British spy who compiled the document and whoever ordered it. The unconfirmed information in the dossier reportedly has compromising information on Trump, including on his sexual escapades, financial dealings and alleged collusion…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion