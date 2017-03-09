Quantcast

Senate leader Mitch McConnell says US will raise debt ceiling

Reuters

09 Mar 2017 at 09:38 ET                   
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- (CBS screen grab)

The United States will not default on its debt and will raise its debt limit in some fashion, U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday in an interview with Politico.

“The government is not going to default,” McConnell said. On raising the U.S. debt ceiling, he added “We’ll do it. In what context, I wouldn’t predict at this point.”

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

