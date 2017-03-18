Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senate may kill broadband privacy rules as soon as next week

International Business Times

18 Mar 2017 at 06:57 ET                   
Angry woman yells in a laptop (Shutterstock)

The Broadband Consumer Privacy Rules, a set of protections that would require internet service providers to get permission before collecting sensitive data from customers, could be targeted for elimination under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), according to open internet advocacy group Public Knowledge. The consumer privacy protections passed by the Federal Communications Commission last October are…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Just crazy’: Top NSA official ridicules Trump for British spying allegation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+