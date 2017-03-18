Senate may kill broadband privacy rules as soon as next week
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Broadband Consumer Privacy Rules, a set of protections that would require internet service providers to get permission before collecting sensitive data from customers, could be targeted for elimination under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), according to open internet advocacy group Public Knowledge. The consumer privacy protections passed by the Federal Communications Commission last October are…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion