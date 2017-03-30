Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senator Rubio: Hackers targeted former presidential campaign staffers

Reuters

30 Mar 2017 at 15:05 ET                   
Marco Rubio (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said during a Senate intelligence hearing on Thursday that unsuccessful cyber attacks from Russia targeted former members of his presidential campaign staff in July 2016 and within the past 24 hours.

Rubio said he would not comment on a remark earlier in the hearing by Clinton Watts, a cybersecurity expert, that Rubio may have been victimized by Russian activity during his unsuccessful campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination against President Donald Trump.

The cyber attacks Rubio mentioned took place after the end of his campaign for the nomination.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Dan Grebler)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘I never said I would provide answers’: Sean Spicer snaps after White House is busted for leaking to Nunes
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+