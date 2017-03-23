Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senators advised House vote on healthcare unlikely before Monday: aide

Reuters

23 Mar 2017 at 15:47 ET                   
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- (CBS screen grab)

U.S. senators have been informed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that a vote on a Republican repeal and replacement of Obamacare might not be held in the House of Representatives before Monday, according to a senior Senate aide.

The House had hoped to vote on Thursday on the controversial measure, but has lacked the votes for passage.

Meanwhile, another aide said House leaders might still try to schedule a House floor vote very early Friday. House Republicans are scheduled to meet in a closed-door meeting at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT) to assess the situation, according to an aide.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Rigby)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Embarrassing and humiliating’: Jake Tapper nails GOP’s epic failure to pass Trumpcare with GOP majority
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+