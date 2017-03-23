Senators advised House vote on healthcare unlikely before Monday: aide

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- (CBS screen grab)

U.S. senators have been informed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that a vote on a Republican repeal and replacement of Obamacare might not be held in the House of Representatives before Monday, according to a senior Senate aide.

The House had hoped to vote on Thursday on the controversial measure, but has lacked the votes for passage.

Meanwhile, another aide said House leaders might still try to schedule a House floor vote very early Friday. House Republicans are scheduled to meet in a closed-door meeting at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT) to assess the situation, according to an aide.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Rigby)