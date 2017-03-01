Quantcast

Sessions signals Justice Department will ‘pull back’ on civil rights suits against police departments

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

01 Mar 2017 at 00:52 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his Justice Department have signaled they will change the way they will interact with local law enforcement, raising concern in minority communities that the pendulum will swing toward protecting police in sometimes strained police-community relations. Trump is expected to talk about the need to get tougher on crime as part…

