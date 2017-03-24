Seth Meyers: GOP will need those prostate exams because they pulled Trumpcare out of their ass

Seth Meyers on Trumpcare (Photo: screen capture)

According to “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, the last 24 hours in politics have been “mind-boggling.” Trump continued to push his conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him, Congress tried to figure out how to pass a health care bill that the right and the left oppose and Americans found out Trump’s old campaign chair Paul Manafort was secretly working for a Russian billionaire that wants to further Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interests.

The Manafort revelation is like “finding out your babysitter likes to cook children,” Meyers quipped on his Thursday night show. The shock was enough to even turn Sen. John McCain into an emoji for embarrassed surprise when questioned by MSNBC’s Gretchen Carlson.

“That right there is an 80-year-old man that was a POW and who campaigned with Sarah Palin,” Meyers noted. “If you can still shock him, you’re doing some crazy-ass sh*t.”

Meyers went on to call out Rep. Devin Nunes for rushing to Trump’s side to warn him about the findings that would be discussed in the House Intelligence Committee. Nunes’ excuse was “there was a lot going on” and he couldn’t make it to tell the other members of the committee about it.

“Oh, there was a lot going on?” Meyers said with sarcasm. “No sh*t! And for the rest of us, just so you know, you were the ‘lot’ that was going on.”

He then turned to call out the GOP for the embarrassing way they’re working to pass Trumpcare. After spending years criticizing Democrats for ramming Obamacare through Congress Meyers said the GOP is doing the same with no public input while writing the bill in secret. Even Trump himself admitted there would be “great surprises” in the bill.

“Because that’s what you want when it comes to healthcare: surprises,” Meyers said. “Although, I guess when this guy is your doctor you’re used to surprises,” he said showing the photo of Trump’s long-haired physician.

Meanwhile, the GOP was sticking their foot in their collective mouths attacking health plans that include things friendly to women. Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) was blasted online after claiming he didn’t want to lose his mammograms. Rep. Jackie Spier (D-CA) tweeted back she didn’t want to lose her prostate exams.

“And Republicans are going to need those prostate exams because they pulled this bill out of their asses,” Meyers joked.

He went on to speculate that the reason for the flub on women’s health care came from their lack of input from women. A photo tweeted by Vice President Mike Pence revealed no women were at the table for the discussion today on the bill. According to Meyers the photo could easily have been an ad for the erection drug Cialis.

See the full video below:

