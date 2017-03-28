Seth Meyers reveals hilarious similarity between ‘The Dude’ and Trump: They both love white Russians

The Dude, Seth Meyers and Devin Nunes

In his “Closer Look” segment on Tuesday’s Late Night, Seth Meyers explained what Donald Trump and the lead character from the Big Lebowski have in common.

Meyers pointed out that “everyday, it seems like there’s some new revelation about the Trump team’s Russian contacts,” noting the administration “keeps failing to disclose them” and then provide “shifting explanations for why they happen.”

After detailing the latest reports about a meeting between Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and a Russian government-controlled bank, Meyers pointed out “clearly Trump is starting to feel the heat.”

Meyers then took on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who the Late Night host described as “every guy you don’t remember meeting.” Detailing reports of Nunes’ clandestine meeting at the White House last Monday which preceded an explosive press conference, Meyers related the chairman to everyone’s favorite Dude.

Watch the clip below to see Meyers’ connection: