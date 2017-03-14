Sex essential to human colony on Mars
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Nobody has had sex in space. That’s NASA’s official line, anyway. But if NASA is serious about establishing a human colony on Mars, then, as Daft Punk sang in slightly different words, those Martian colonists will have to get lucky. Because of the lack of gravity in outer space, having sex would be difficult. For one,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion