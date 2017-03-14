Sex toy company loses $2.97 million for tracking users’ sexual activity without their knowledge

The We-Vibe by Standard Innovation (Photo: We-vibe website)

Users of We-Vibe sex toys were being tracked and they didn’t even know it. The company, Standard Innovation, was charting users’ frequency of use, level of intensity and body temperature, but it wasn’t the “smart” vibrator buyers intended. A settled lawsuit has awarded owners up to $10,000 each, after lawyer’s fees.

The smart vibrator boasted bringing long-distance couples together by using a bluetooth vibrator that links lovers via smartphone app. It turns out that smartphone was doing more than connecting couples, The Guardian reports. Security and privacy vulnerabilities tipped off some who ultimately discovered the vibrator allowed anyone with their bluetooth open to control the device while the company obtained info on the sexual habits of the user.

During the 2016 Def Con hacking conference, two hackers caused fireworks of their own by exposing the vulnerabilities of the program. “Goldfish” and “follower” explained that the problem was serious, with “unwanted activation of a vibrator is potentially sexual assault,” follower explained.

Standard Innovation announced that they take their customers’ privacy and data seriously and have taken action.

“We have enhanced our privacy notice, increased app security, provided customers [with] more choice in the data they share, and we continue to work with leading privacy and security experts to enhance the app,” the company said in a statement. “With this settlement, Standard Innovation can continue to focus on making new, innovative products for our customers.”