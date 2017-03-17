Shadowy father and daughter GOP mega-donors invested millions in Stephen Bannon’s rise to power

Far-right Republican mega-donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer (Screen capture)

On Friday, the Washington Post published a video outlining the connections between former Breitbart.com CEO and far-right Republican mega-donors Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah.

Robert Mercer is co-chief executive of the hedge fund Renaissance Technologies. He and his middle daughter Rebekah are political activists, donating massive amounts of cash to organizations, websites and politicians in order to advance their far-right agenda.

The Post‘s Matea Gold said, “Beginning in 2010, the family really intensified their investments in politics.”

The Mercers met White House senior adviser Stephen K. Bannon through Andrew Breitbart, the founder of Breitbart.com, who died in 2012. It was Breitbart’s death that effectively made Bannon the executive chairman of the website.

“Bannon and the Mercers collaborated on several projects together,” said Gold. “Bannon was serving both as their business partner on several ventures and effectively as their political adviser.”

The Mercers invested $10 million in Breitbart News, became principle investors in the data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, and three other projects, including Glittering Steel film studios. The collective produced the book and film “Clinton Cash,” a hit piece disguised as a documentary about former Pres. Bill Clinton and ex-Sec. of State Hillary Clinton.

What sets the Mercers apart from other mega-donor dynasties, Gold said, is the way they have amassed such influence in such a short span of time.

Watch the video, embedded below: