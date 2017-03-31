Shep Smith torches Nunes’ ‘cloak of darkness meeting’: Trump is using it as a ‘weapon of mass distraction’

Shep Smith (Fox News / Screengrab)

Fox News host Shep Smith on Friday was not having any of the White House’s blatant attempt to distract from the ongoing investigation into the Donald Trump campaign’s possible connections to Russian operatives.

Chris Wallace stopped by Smith’s program to discuss the hectic political week, telling the host, “To me, the most interesting part of this story—and this is the part of the story that Sean Spicer … is doing everything to avoid at this point—is the collaboration, and one could even argue the collusion between Devin Nunes … and the White House.”

Wallace noted despite Nunes insisted he met with whistleblowers who provided information about potential “incidental” collection of Trump through an investigation unrelated to Russia, “In fact [Nunes] met with members of National Security Council inside their offices at the White House.”

“Their jobs weren’t in jeopardy in any way, shape or form,” Wallace said, adding Nunes went “to get information that was, they thought, helpful to President Trump—who was charging that he had been wiretapped at Trump Tower.”

“This whole question of the relationship between Nunes … his relationship and apparent cooperation with the Trump White House is really quite interesting,” Wallace said.

Smith agreed that it was “interesting,” but added some may consider it troubling.”

“People are shocked,” Wallace agreed, noting that as a former member of Trump’s transition team, “he was a little bit compromised, anyway” and should have taken precautions to avoid potential conflicts. Smith then went off on the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

“When the FBI held that hearing, it was Devin Nunes who said to him, ‘You’ve cast a black cloud over this White House with this investigation … you need to get it resolved,’” Smith began. “The very next day came this sort of weapon of mass distraction. This under cloak of darkness meeting on the White House campus … and now the semantics game that’s being played. These are not the actions of people who are trying to be transparent about their dealings.”

“I’m not going to go as far as you are, Shep,” Wallace replied.

Watch the video below, via Fox News: