Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Should the commander-in-chief have military experience?

Newsweek

18 Mar 2017 at 09:59 ET                   
Iraqi and US soldiers at a joint US-Iraqi military exercise on April 18, 2011, south of Baghdad (AFP Photo/Ahmad al-Rubaye)

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Tom Farrier, Retired USAF command pilot: In the U.S., commissioned officers take a service-specific version of the following oath: “I, (Full Name)…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Stephen Colbert mocks Trump’s Irish proverb blunder: ‘Irish, Nigerian it’s an honest mistake’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+