Shouting match erupts on ‘The View’ when conservative hosts claim Trumpcare will help more people

'The View' hosts Joy Behar Sunny Hostin (Photo: screen capture)

Discussion on ‘The View’ got heated when those on the left of the table, opposed to Trumpcare battled those on the right in favor of it.

Stand-in co-host Paula Faris cited an often used Republican talking point that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections for Obamacare were off and thus projections for Trumpcare will likely also be off. However, Sunny Hostin schooled her and the others on why that was the case.

“The reason the numbers were wrong and off is because insurance companies hiked up the premiums and I don’t think President [Barack] Obama and his team realized that they would do that,” she explained.

Jedediah Bila parroted the conservative talking point that the free market will ensure everything works out without a mandate. Joy Behar, however, cited the “car insurance theory,” that the state requires people have car insurance to protect against other motorists. Bila said that health insurance doesn’t apply because car insurance is there to protect you against other people where others don’t impact your health care.

Hostin was quick to shoot down the argument. “When you don’t have health insurance, guess what? We do have people get their health insurance by going to the emergency room, which is extremely expensive. And who pays for it? The taxpayers pay for it.”

Bila argued that the answer was less government, not more government, but Hostin again called BS.

“Oh really? We’re going to depend on insurance companies to be good corporate citizens and not charge us a lot of money?” she said. “Good luck!”

Behar also cited the bizarre difference in the GOP bill to get rid of the subsidy and exchange it for a tax credit.

“If I’m having a stroke today I have to wait until the end of the year to pay for for the stroke?” she asked rhetorically. “No. That does not work.”

Hostin noted that the tax credit doesn’t go to the elderly instead it goes “to the 2 percent of people making more money than anyone else.”

Faris tried using anecdotal evidence to prove her point that Obamacare is hurting people and Hostin went further, explaining that looking at statistics on the majority paint a different picture. Bila said that many lost their doctors and their plan but Hostin again explained that they had insurance when they didn’t before.

The conservatives on the panel advocated the free market, providing plans across state lines, but none suggested a public option as part of that competition.

Watch the full discussion below: