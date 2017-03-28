‘Show me yours Donald J. Trump’: Arizona Dreamer busts myth of immigrants not paying taxes

Belen Sisa (Facebook)

A Facebook post by an undocumented immigrant who was brought to the U.S. as a child went viral over the weekend after she showed off her tax forms and dared President Donald Trump to do the same.

Belen Sisa, an immigration activist and junior at Arizona State University, said that she made the Facebook post because she wanted to bust the myth of undocumented immigrants not paying taxes, according to KHOU.

Although Sisa was brought to the U.S. illegally from Argentina at the age of 6, she is currently protected from deportation by a “Dreamer” policy put in place by President Barack Obama. Under the policy, she has been granted a federal work permit and must pay taxes — but receives no government services.

“I was hoping to kind of make a statement and educate people. What you’ve known all this time isn’t the truth,” Sisa told KHOU. “I decided to post it basically to bust the myth that immigrants don’t contribute and they don’t pay taxes to this country.”

Read Sisa’s post below.