‘Be respectful!’: Angry GOP senator snaps at CNN reporter asking about Trumpcare

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Tuesday lashed at CNN’s Manu Raju after the journalist asked whether she supported the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“Can you support the House healthcare plan?” Raju asked.

“Hey, Would you give me a minute to get to my constituents, please?” Mukowski shot back.

“It’s a yes or no, do you support the House plan?” Raju pressed.

“Would you please be respectful?” The GOP senator demanded. “I’ve been sitting there for two hours, c’mon.”

Republicans are under pressure to support the repeal and replace plan, despite an abysmal score from the Congressional Budget Office on Monday that indicated 24 million American would lose health insurance coverage by 2026 if the GOP plan passes.

Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked if anyone in the country actually likes the Republican plan. “[Donald] Trump wants to call it Ryancare, [Paul] Ryan wants to call it Trumpcare; how good could it be if neither of them wants their name on it?” Schumer asked.

