‘Simply not true’: The Weather Channel schools Trump EPA chief’s bogus climate claims

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt drew widespread condemnation from the scientific community this week when he said he didn’t believe carbon dioxide was a prime contributor to climate change.

“I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” the EPA boss said during an interview with CNBC.

On Friday, the Weather Channel went out of its way to debunk Pruitt’s claims, as meteorologist Carl Parker succinctly outlined the science behind climate change in a matter of seconds.

“It is simply not true that there is disagreement among scientists, and there have been multiple studies that have shown that… 97% of climate scientists agree that climate change is a man-made phenomenon,” he said.

Parker then put up a chart showing the rise in the average global temperature and its coinciding with the rise in carbon emissions into the atmosphere since the start of the Industrial Revolution.

He then posted a graph showing temperature reconstructions going back thousands of years — and he pointed out that the only real drastic spike in temperature occurred during the time period when climate change began to accelerate.

“That is not natural,” said Parker. “That is man-made climate change.”

