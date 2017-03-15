Six years later, Japan is still struggling to clean up Fukushima
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Six years after the Fukushima Daiichi meltdown, officials are still seeking ways to deal with the huge amount of hazardous waste being generated at the nuclear power plant. Tokyo-based journalist James Simms has been covering the Fukushima cleanup since shortly after the effort was crippled by a tsunami in March 2011. He told The World that…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion