Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Slain DNC staffer’s family starts fundraising campaign

Newsweek

26 Mar 2017 at 06:01 ET                   
DNC Staffer Seth Rich (Photo: DNC)

The family of slain Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich has raised almost $11,000 to boost awareness of the unsolved case. Donations to a GoFundMe page started by Rich’s brother, Aaron Rich, from more than 225 people have brought in $10,779 as of Saturday afternoon after six days online. Seth Rich, 27, was shot and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Angry Trump voters blame everyone but the president for US healthcare fail
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+