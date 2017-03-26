Slain DNC staffer’s family starts fundraising campaign
The family of slain Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich has raised almost $11,000 to boost awareness of the unsolved case. Donations to a GoFundMe page started by Rich’s brother, Aaron Rich, from more than 225 people have brought in $10,779 as of Saturday afternoon after six days online. Seth Rich, 27, was shot and…
