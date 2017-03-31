Quantcast

Sleep deprivation ‘can cost companies billions’: study

Newsweek

31 Mar 2017 at 07:19 ET                   
Woman texts while husband sleeps (Shutterstock)

Lack of sleep can cause arguments at work, disrupt work and can cost company billions in lost productivity, according to a study by Rotterdam School of Management. Researchers found that lack of sleep, even for one night, can seriously affect workers’ decision-making and reduce their ability to “regulate their impulses,” BBC reports. “Unwanted behaviour in the…

