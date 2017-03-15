Slush refreezes overnight as late-season snow weakens in the US Northeast

A man and child take part in a snowball fight in Times Square during a snowstorm, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A late-season snowstorm that swept the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States began to weaken on Wednesday after closing schools, grounding flights and knocking out electricity supply to hundreds of thousands of customers.

Still, millions of people on the East Coast will face temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, wind gusts of 30 mph (50 kph) and slick roads and sidewalks as they return to work and school on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

“Residual snow and slush will refreeze early this morning, resulting in hazardous conditions on roads and walkways,” it said in an advisory, urging extra caution by those venturing out early.

The rare mid-March “nor’easter” was tapering off over upstate New York and northern New England after dumping as much as a foot (30 cm) of snow with gale-force winds throughout the region on Tuesday, the weather service said.

As life returns to normal for many, students in Boston Public Schools will have the day off while the city and surrounding area continues to dig out from heavy snowfall.

Amtrak said its trains would operate on a modified schedule between New York City and Boston and between New York City and Albany on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, snow fell from the lower Great Lakes and central Appalachians to the Eastern Seaboard and as far south as North Carolina.

Some cities, such as Washington, D.C., and New York, got just a few inches of snow, far less than the anticipated amounts that forced public officials to close schools, shut down commuter train routes and warn people to stay indoors on Tuesday. Governors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia declared states of emergency at the outset of the storm.

“Mother Nature is an unpredictable lady sometimes,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference on Tuesday. “She was unpredictable today.” More than 6,000 commercial airline flights across the United States were canceled for the day, said tracking service FlightAware.com. Utility companies reported widespread power outages, hitting more than 220,000 homes and businesses at the storm’s peak.

The storm capped an unusually mild winter, with otherwise below-normal snowfall on much of the Atlantic coast.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)